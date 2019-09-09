 Skip to primary navigation Skip to content Skip to footer

Welcome to Tahoe Paddle Sports! We are Lake Tahoe’s Fully Transparent™ kayak company. That translates from the boats we carry down to the way we operate.

Join us for a unique adventure in one of the most beautiful places in the world! Our clear kayaks will let you enjoy up to 60 feet of clarity that Lake Tahoe boasts about. This is something that is a must do on your vacation. Book or call today to set up your Tahoe outing!

As a dog (and cat) friendly outdoor company, we fully understand the importance of bringing your companion with you. Ruff Wear life jackets are supplied for anyone who does not have their own or would like to try them out for their pet. (Size restrictions do apply)

No need to worry about parking as we have a complimentary shuttle that will take you to any of our locations and bring you back after your tour.

Best Prices

We offer the absolute best prices on clear kayak tours and rentals in Lake Tahoe! See Lake Tahoe from above and below. Our clear kayaks allow you to enjoy the world underneath you with visibility up to 70 feet! We offer daily morning tours, private tours, LED tours, and cater to special events.

Pet Friendly

Tahoe’s premier pet friendly kayaking company now has the adventure in clear kayaks! Let our years of experience taking your furry best friend on to Lake Tahoe be one of the many reasons we are your go to for a unique kayaking trip on the Jewel of the Sierra.

Amazing and Fun Experience

This was our family's first time visiting Lake Tahoe and our tour with Tahoe Paddle Sports was the highlight of our visit. It was our kids' first experience with kayaking and Anthony, the owner and tour guide, was awesome, such a fun, nice guy and very knowledgeable about the area and its history. A definite must when visiting Lake Tahoe. Thank you Anthony!

– Ute442019 | TripAdvisor
Amazing

I did a clear kayak tour which i didn't know what to expect. Anthony shared his abundant knowledge of the outdoors and history of Lake Tahoe. The phone bag was a plus although I barely used it and preferred to have it out of the bag. It was also nice that Anthony was able to tow my kayak so I could focus more on the lake, mountains, and rock formations above and below the water. Highly recommend!!

– Roam68283140088 | TripAdvisor
Fun!!!

It was the first time for us to do kayaking and it's so much fun. There were only 2 of us so we did kayaking mostly at our pace, paddling and just taking rest on the water. Our tour guide (instructor) was very knowledgeable and we learned about Tahoe a lot. Moreover, he took pictures of us from the sky with drone! That's one of reasons why I chose this company. I would totally recommend this for everyone.

– OnAir20807511777 | TripAdvisor
ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!

This trip was absolutely beautiful and our tour guide Anthony was super knowledgeable, helpful and nice. We went kayaking in the past in Key West and as much as that was great, clear kayaking in Lake Tahoe is a totally different experience and was even better. Unique clear kayak lets you see all the way to the bottom right under you and ride is peaceful and very easy even for kids. We took tons of awesome pictures and had an EXCELLENT experience we will Never forget! Thank you, Anthony!

– irinaclaire | TripAdvisor

Want to help make a difference? Ask one of our staff about our 32oz Nalgene bottles for sale. Reusable bottles are the best way to keep your carbon footprint low. All of them are BPA free. Tahoe Paddle Sports is committed to doing our part in minimizing impact of our activities.