Choose Your Rental or Tour

Join us with the snow capped mountains surrounding you on a 1 hour and 30 minute adventure in our Hobie kayaks! These kayaks use the Mirage Drive foot pedal system.

Join us for a 1-hour 30-minute tour of the east shore of Lake Tahoe. With shallower waters, this tour allows you to fully enjoy the clarity the area boasts about.

Join us on this 1-hour 30-minute tour on one of the most sought after parts of the lake! We take you down the rocky coastline to a popular destination point called Bonzai Rock.

Welcome to Tahoe Paddle Sports! We are Lake Tahoe’s Fully Transparent™ kayak company. That translates from the boats we carry down to the way we operate.

Join us for a unique adventure in one of the most beautiful places in the world! Our clear kayaks will let you enjoy up to 60 feet of clarity that Lake Tahoe boasts about. This is something that is a must do on your vacation. Book or call today to set up your Tahoe outing!

As a dog (and cat) friendly outdoor company, we fully understand the importance of bringing your companion with you. Ruff Wear life jackets are supplied for anyone who does not have their own or would like to try them out for their pet. (Size restrictions do apply)

No need to worry about parking as we have a complimentary shuttle that will take you to any of our locations and bring you back after your tour.